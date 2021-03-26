Papal Preacher Rants Against "Traditionalism" (Video)

tradition is the living faith of the dead

Traditionalism is the dead faith of the living

Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa quoted in his March 26 Lenten Sermon to Francis and the Roman Curia the “great historian” Jaroslav Pelikan (+2006), an American Lutheran pastor who later in life became Orthodox.Cantalamessa parroted approvingly Pelikan's claim that "- that is, the faith of the fathers that I continue to live..""I repeat. Tradition is the living faith of the dead and traditionalism is the dead faith of the living."In real life, those churches which Cantalamessa would brush off as "traditionalist," are full of life, future, children, families and vocations, while Cantalamessa’s "living tradition" is a synonym for departing from tradition.