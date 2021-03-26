 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Papal Preacher Rants Against "Traditionalism" (Video)

Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa quoted in his March 26 Lenten Sermon to Francis and the Roman Curia the “great historian” Jaroslav Pelikan (+2006), an American Lutheran pastor who later in life became Orthodox.

Cantalamessa parroted approvingly Pelikan's claim that "tradition is the living faith of the dead - that is, the faith of the fathers that I continue to live. Traditionalism is the dead faith of the living."

"I repeat. Tradition is the living faith of the dead and traditionalism is the dead faith of the living."

In real life, those churches which Cantalamessa would brush off as "traditionalist," are full of life, future, children, families and vocations, while Cantalamessa’s "living tradition" is a synonym for departing from tradition.

Louis IX
3 for 3
aderito
What is wrong with the tradition ?is it because is too hard ,?it takes spiritual dedication ?Is it because it warns about the evils of modernism???
