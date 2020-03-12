Geneva: No Holy Week, No Easter – All Masses Suppressed

Lausanne/Geneva/Fribourg Bishop Charles Morerod, Switzerland, suppressed all masses in the Canton of Geneva until May 15 – “including during the Easter period.”
His argument, "It's impossible to guarantee the two meters social distance between people."
Morerod admits that "it is vital for us to pray together and receive the Eucharist, but that doesn’t absolve us from the duty not to cause the death of others, and to obey the authorities of our rule of law."
Only relatives a admitted to funerals. A Sunday Mass will be transmitted on EgliseCatholique-Ge.ch.
On February 29, the first "Catholic" Mass in the Protestant Saint Pierre Cathedral in Geneva since the Reformation was scheduled to take place. Everybody was invited to pick up Communion. The coronavirus also cancelled this event.
