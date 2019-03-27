Cardinal Sarah: Francis Is A Solid Pope

God has given to the Church “solid popes” to prepare it for the current situation of a world drowning in a fatal confusion, Cardinal Robert Sarah told ValeursActuelles.com (March 27).
Sarah praises all recent popes:
“God has given us Paul VI, who defended the life and true love with the encyclical Humanae vitae, despite a very strong opposition. He gave us John Paul II, who worked on a marriage between faith and reason in order that they be the light that guides the world towards a true vision of man - the very life of the great Polish Pope was a living Gospel. He gave us Benedict XVI, who put together a teaching of unparalleled clarity, depth and precision. Today, he gives us Francis who literally wants to save Christian humanism.”
Picture: Robert Sarah, © Mazur/catholicchurch.org.uk , CC BY-NC-SA, #newsGoquvnyqer
