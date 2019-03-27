Cardinal Sarah: Francis Is A Solid Pope

“God has given us Paul VI, who defended the life and true love with the encyclical Humanae vitae, despite a very strong opposition. He gave us John Paul II, who worked on a marriage between faith and reason in order that they be the light that guides the world towards a true vision of man - the very life of the great Polish Pope was a living Gospel. He gave us Benedict XVI, who put together a teaching of unparalleled clarity, depth and precision. Today, he gives us Francis who literally wants to save Christian humanism.”

God has given to the Church “solid popes” to prepare it for the current situation of a world drowning in a fatal confusion, Cardinal Robert Sarah told ValeursActuelles.com (March 27).Sarah praises all recent popes: