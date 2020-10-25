AMEN To The Nuns - by Mary Noelle O'Connor

And that’s why they are there at the rally, exercising their 2nd amendment rights, brandishing their weapons, the rosaries and their Bible. Occasionally when clapping and waving, they had a right to bear their anaemic pale white arms too.

Proper nuns with good habits, from the order, Children of Mary, were seen at a Trump rally in Ohio.The nuns stole the show, at times furiously running their fingers on the Rosary beads, specially at times when Trump was rabble rousing with slogans against the Bidens, the catholic (note the little ‘c’) Bidens, such as “lock em’ up” at other times, clapping and even throwing their hands in the air, when Trump mentioned the Greatness of God!One of them, it appeared, had a Bible in her hand. She was clearly seen when Trump left the podium, and waved at the nuns on his way out.Tremendous support, tremendous prayers. He would be right if he would say triumphantly that "no other president has been prayed for so much, by so many, like it has been for my re-election. I have had the best prayers, everyone says so! I have had rosaries, novenas and even Mass said. It’s so great. I will win.”And he should. The choice is plain to see. On one hand, there’s a catholic who is pro death pro destruction of the family made in God’s image, and one who has the support of the United Evil Forces of the world. Including Francis, who released a documentary perfectly timed to support the Biden campaign, and declaring the Pope’s support for the Biden position of civil, lawful unions for homosexuals.This is clearly an attempt to appease the conscience of simple Catholics in their struggle to reconcile voting for Biden, against a man whom the Pope clearly declared as ‘not a Christian’ in the past.This US election is a visible battle between good and evil. With so much at steak and with such high consequences.The nuns who are behind Trump in this rally have recognised this. It’d be their Little Sisters of the Poor, who would be the first symbolic sacrifice in the US supreme courts, stacked high with looney lefty ‘judges’ in the mass cull of Catholics that’d follow.These nuns know it.Amen to the nuns. Great courage sisters. That’s real women’s lib.ChildrenOfMary.net