German Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich's Lecture on the Coronavirus Fraud at the "Truth Over Fear Summit" Event - 04/30 and 05/01/2021 - Summit site: restoretheculture.com - Watch the video in English with Spanish Subtitles: Conferencia de Reiner Fuellmich sobre el fraude del coronvirus en el e…
See also from him: 1. Crimes against Humanity. - 2. Crimes Against Humanity, fraudulent PCR Tests Taken To Court - Intervi… - 3. German Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich Sues The World Over Coronavirus. Patric… - 4. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Exclusive Interview. - 5. CORONAFRAUDE: Crimen contra la humanidad - Declaración del Abogado ale… 6. Reiner Fuellmich: "Estos son los peores crímenes de lesa humanidad jamás cometidos."
For more information: Questioning the official account - One year of Global Health Tyranny. - Brutal Health Totalitarianism. - Six months of Global Health Tyranny - Pandemic and Simulation Games: Preparation for a New Era? - Paul Schreyer. - The shocking truth about Covid19: Discover how superrich criminals hav… - Proof that the pandemic was planned with a purpose. - Gates health empire, Luciferase, and Patent WO-2020-060606
Clicks3
- Report
Social networks