Health Passport Ireland - Big Brother keeps moving forward - Miles Christi - 17/09/2020 The absolute control of the Totalitarian State that is being implemented under the pretext of this farce of a "… More

Health Passport Ireland - Big Brother keeps moving forward - Miles Christi - 17/09/2020

The absolute control of the Totalitarian State that is being implemented under the pretext of this farce of a "pandemic", absolutely artificial and non-existent, in the face of torpor, passivity and the generalized indifference of the mass of lobotomized by the mass media of the system advances by steps gigantic. Take as an example the case of Ireland, where a permanent and mandatory digital control of citizens against the supposed "virus" is about to be established. We know that the tests are not safe, that the false positive rate is very high. This health insanity will make people prisoner of the whims of tyrannical state power, which, always under the fallacious discourse of "taking care of our health", will do with us whatever it wants, prevent us from traveling, meeting, demonstrating, financially sanctioning us for not respecting the slogans, signing us as dangerous "dissidents" who threaten the "common good", and so on.All this is nothing more than a gigantic farce mounted from A to Z by the globalist powers, with a view to the establishment of a permanent state of exception, with the excuse of the artificially provoked "health emergency", and which is nothing other than the BIG BROTHER described by Georges Orwell in his dystopian novel "1984", with absolute control over the population and over each one of our actions and decisions. A true universal tyranny, disguised as "health care" and a "fight against the virus" that will make us lose one after another all our personal freedoms and our most basic rights ...